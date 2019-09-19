The Lansing Educational Foundation visited classrooms across the district Wednesday to deliver over-sized checks, chocolates and flowers to this year’s Pride Patrol grant recipients.

Chris Aus, president of Lansing Educational Foundation, looks forward to the event every year.

“Handing out the grants is the reason we do what we do,” Aus said.

Twenty-nine grants were awarded to 45 teachers across the district for a total amount of $28,583.77. The grants were funded through the Lansing Educational Foundation’s Educate the Pride grant program.

Grants are available each school year in the amount of $500 per teacher and $1,000 for a group of teachers. A $5,000 grant is awarded for a building, department or group of teachers.

Anne Krebs, science teacher at Lansing High School, received a grant for $493.55 to purchase equipment for the new Introduction to Engineering course.

“This Educate the Pride Grant enables the high school to purchase equipment to reinforce some fundamental engineering concepts: simple machines and electronics,” Krebs said. “The equipment allows the students to gain invaluable hands-on experience before applying the concepts to engineering problems.”

Christine Bachtel was awarded a grant with a group of counselors and social workers at Lansing Elementary School and Lansing Intermediate School that focuses on teaching students personal safety and bullying prevention.

The largest grant approved this school year was for a virtual reality classroom at Lansing Elementary School.

“I am so grateful to the Lansing Education Foundation for supporting teachers through the virtual reality classroom grant,” said kindergarten teacher Jenna Flynn. “The opportunities to enhance lessons at all grade levels through virtual reality are endless. We can’t wait to start exploring.”

The primary goal of the Lansing Educational Foundation is to provide support for innovative learning opportunities in the Lansing school district. Since its inception in 2004, the Lansing Educational Foundation has been able to accomplish this by awarding more than $300,000 in grants and funding to the Lansing school district.