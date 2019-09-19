I am blessed to have had some close relationships with Catholic priests and bishops. They’ve acted as God’s stand-ins in my life. I am sickened by the clergy sexual abuse scandal in my Church. I feel saddened for the victims of the abuse, and I am alternately angry, disgusted and demoralized. Mostly though, I feel betrayed by the perpetrators of the abuse and by their superiors who, knowingly or unwittingly, did not deal with this long-festering issue.

I have talked to many people, Catholic and non-Catholic, clergy and laypeople, and I have read literally thousands of words about this issue. I have winnowed through these reactions and responses searching for the best way to focus on the clergy abuse issue. Bishop Robert Barron’s “Letter to a Suffering Church” stands out. Bishop Barron has been a priest for 33 years and a bishop for four years. A credible witness to the abuses, Bishop Barron provides practical advice for how we might respond to the abuse and corruption.

Like the title, Bishop Barron’s “Letter” is written in the spirit of St. Paul writing to early Christian communities. In the first three chapters, Bishop Barron points out the source of the evil, places it in biblical context, then points to other times when the Church and its leaders were corrupt. Leaders in the Church arose in those times to cleanse the Church and enable it to survive.

The last two chapters are addressed to those who have already left the Church and those who plan to. Why should we stay? Because the Church is the “pearl of great price,” the “treasure” our ancestors in faith bequeathed to us. Bishop Barron put it eloquently: “We are not Catholics because our leaders are flawless, but because we find the claims of Catholicism both compelling and beautiful. We are Catholics because the Church speaks of the Trinitarian God whose very nature is love; of Jesus the Lord, crucified and risen from the dead; of the Holy Spirit who inspired the followers of Christ; of the sacraments which convey the Christ-life to us; and of the saints, who are our friends in the spiritual order. This is our treasure; this is why we stay.”

We have this treasure, and in a few words, we should fight for it. Insist that protocols are followed, enforce a zero-tolerance policy, punish clerical abusers, and halt the old excuses. Keep your eyes open and maintain your spiritual awareness. Above all, pray.

Bishop Barron’s “Letter” is a beacon of hope in a dreary landscape. Many from any background would profit from reading it. You can download it on Kindle for 99 cents or order a paperback copy from wordonfire.org. I’ve ordered multiple copies. If you send your mailing address to my email below, I will personally send you a free copy, no strings attached.

