Camp Leavenworth will begin today.

The two-day community festival will be open from 5-10 p.m. today and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.

The festival will be located in the area of Esplanade and Choctaw streets.

Admission to Camp Leavenworth is free. Some activities will require a fee.

This is the inaugural year for Camp Leavenworth, which is being sponsored by the city government.

Assistant City Manager Taylour Tedder said Camp Leavenworth will take place rain or shine.

“It will be there no matter what,” he said.

Camp Leavenworth will feature a number of musical performances on two stages. There will be other activities including a zip line, axe throwing and children’s activities.

There also will be food vendors and other merchants.

The C.W. Parker Carousel Museum, 320 S. Esplanade St., is located within the site of the festival. The museum will be open both days of the festival, closing at 7 p.m.

A fireworks show is scheduled for each night of the festival. Today’s show is scheduled to begin at about 9:45 p.m. Saturday’s fireworks show will begin at about 8:20 p.m.

For more information about the festival, visit campleavenworth.com

2019 Camp Leavenworth Festival band preview

Compiled by Mike Nickells