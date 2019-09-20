A maintenance man told a woman he needed to check the lightbulbs in her apartment. But he allegedly stole prescription drugs from the apartment, a police spokesman said.

A maintenance man told a woman he needed to check the lightbulbs in her apartment. But he allegedly stole prescription drugs from the apartment, a police spokesman said.

The incident was reported at about 10 a.m. Sept. 12 at an apartment building on Wilson Avenue. The suspect, a 52-year-old man, was arrested the following day, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

After the suspect had gained entry to the woman’s apartment, she discovered that he allegedly was going through her medications.

She reportedly confronted the man, and he left.

Police arrested the man Sept. 13 after initiating a traffic stop near the apartment building, according to Nicodemus.

The man was arrested for allegations of aggravated burglary and theft.