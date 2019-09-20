A Leavenworth man reportedly was scammed out of thousands of dollars after he was contacted by someone he thought was with a computer company, a police spokesman said.

The incident was reported Sept. 10 at a residence on South Esplanade Street.

The victim, a 76-year-old man, reportedly had trouble with a laptop computer. And he contacted a computer company’s customer service line.

He later received a call and thought it was someone from the computer company.

“He thought it was them calling him back,” said Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

But the call was from a scammer.

“I think this was pure coincidence,” Nicodemus said of the timing of the scammer’s call.

The scammer instructed the victim to visit a specific website. When the victim did as instructed, the scammer apparently was able to gain control over the victim’s computer.

A $4,000 charge was placed on the victim’s credit card.

The scammer then convinced the victim to purchase gift cards to pay off the credit card. And the scammer apparently was able to obtain information that enabled him to remove the monetary value from $2,000 worth of gift cards.

At one point, the victim attempted to purchase additional gift cards. But a cashier refused to complete the transaction, believing the man was being scammed, according to Nicodemus.

The deputy police chief said people should be suspicious if someone requests gift cards as a form of payment.