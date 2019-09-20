Social media posts led to the arrest of a Newton man by the North Newton Police Department.

Jacob A. Owens, 27, of Newton, was arrested for one count of criminal threat for posts he made on his personal social media account. He was arrested Thursday night by the North Newton Police Department for alleged criminal threat against his place of employment.

Owens is an employee of Lippert Components in North Newton.

An individual reported the alleged threats to law enforcement Thursday around 8:50 p.m. The North Newton Police Department investigated and took Owens into custody at 10:27 p.m. at his residence in Newton.

“The individual that reported these posts absolutely did the right thing. We always encourage people to report information like this,” said North Newton Police Chief Randy Jordan. “We take this extremely serious, and we will investigate.”

According to law enforcement, the threat was isolated and there is no active threat.

The Newton Police Department and Harvey County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.

The incident remains under investigation.