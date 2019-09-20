The Kansas secretary of commerce said one of the goals of the state’s Commerce Department is to restore relationships. And Secretary David Toland said that is why he visited Leavenworth County on Thursday.

“I am having such a great day in Leavenworth County,” Toland said.

He spoke during a meeting of the Leavenworth County Development Corporation’s Board of Directors.

Toland said he wanted to hear the concerns of officials in the county and make sure the work of the Commerce Department is aligned with the needs of the county.

Thursday’s visit by Toland came at the invitation of Steve Jack, executive director of the LCDC.

Toland said Jack had been telling him about the great things that are happening in the county.

Jack previously worked for the Kansas Department of Commerce. Jack believes Toland is devoted to reinvigorating and building up the department.

During the LDCD meeting, Toland provided a presentation about the Kansas Department of Commerce, highlighting the agency’s history as well as his goals for its future.

“Our goal is to be best in class,” he said.

He said the department will begin working on a new strategic plan.

Toland, who was appointed to the position of commerce secretary by Gov. Laura Kelly, spent most of the day in Leavenworth County.

He began the day in Tonganoxie before stopping in Basehor. He then traveled to Lansing, where the LCDC meeting took place.

While in Lansing, he toured the Lansing Correctional Facility.

Toland also visited Leavenworth and toured Fort Leavenworth.

Jack said visits to business parks in Tonganoxie and Leavenworth also were scheduled as part of Toland’s visit to the county.

