The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office has forwarded the results of their investigation of a fatal hit-and-run to prosecutors, the undersheriff said.

County Attorney Todd Thompson said in an email Friday that the case is under review.

The case involves the death of Emanuel Ross, 34, Lawrence.

His body was found on the morning of Sept. 2 on Tonganoxie Drive west of Lansing. Investigators believe he had been struck by a vehicle.

Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley said a Leavenworth resident has been identified as a suspect in the case. But the person’s name has not been released.

Sherley said investigators have located a vehicle that is believed to have been involved in the fatal accident. He said the vehicle has been processed for evidence.

Sherley said Ross was frequently seen walking in Leavenworth County, where he had family.

