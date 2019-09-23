Staff reports

Monday

Sep 23, 2019 at 8:11 AM


Grain markets

Kanza Co-op: Wheat $3.88; Corn $3.59; Milo $3.24; Soybeans $7.97

PCP prices: Wheat $3.75; Corn $3.71; Milo/cwt. $5.40; Soybeans $7.95

Scoular: Wheat $3.93; Corn $3.64; Milo $3.29; Soybeans $8.07