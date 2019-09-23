Girl, 1, struck, killed by SUV in Garden City

GARDEN CITY — A 1-year-old girl was killed Sunday morning after she was struck by a sport utility vehicle in a truck-stop parking lot on the north side of Garden City, authorities said.

The fatality victim was identified as Annatile Holguin, of Garden City.

The incident was reported at 11:07 a.m. Sunday at the Bosselman's Travel Plaza, 1415 Solar Drive in Garden City. The location was just north of the US-83 and US-50 highway junction.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2005 Dodge Durango was backing out of a parking area when it struck and ran over Annatile, resulting in fatal injuries.

Annatile was was transported to St Catherine Hospital in Garden City, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Durango, Tracy M. Romo, 50, of Garden City, and a passenger, Isedro C. Romo, 52, of Garden City, were reported uninjured. The patrol said both were wearing their seat belts.