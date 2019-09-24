City officials were hoping at least 5,000 people would attend the inaugural Camp Leavenworth festival. But about 9,000 turned out during the two days of the festival, according to a city official.

City officials were hoping at least 5,000 people would attend the inaugural Camp Leavenworth festival. But about 9,000 turned out during the two days of the festival, according to a city official.

“It turned out so well,” Assistant City Manager Taylour Tedder said. “We’re really glad that everyone came out.”

Camp Leavenworth took place Friday and Saturday in the area of Landing Park in downtown Leavenworth.

Tedder said people who manned the gates for the festival used counters to keep track of the number of people who attended Camp Leavenworth.

About 3,900 people visited the festival Friday evening. And about 5,100 people turned out Saturday, according to Tedder.

Camp Leavenworth was sponsored by the city of Leavenworth. The two-day festival featured various musical acts and other activities. There also were food vendors and other merchants. Each evening of the festival included a fireworks show.

“We’ve had a lot of positive comments from the public,” Tedder said.

Despite rain in the forecast, the weather did not cause too many complications during the festival.

“The weather kind of held off Saturday afternoon,” Tedder said.

He said city officials plan to make Camp Leavenworth an annual event. He said organizers will look at what they can expand on for the future and what may not have worked during the first year of the festival.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR