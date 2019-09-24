USD 373 Superintendent Deb Hamm announced Monday she will be retiring at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.

She has been the superintendent since July 2012.

Hamm taught fourth and fifth grade at USD 373 from 1989 to 1996 and was an assistant principal from 1996 to 1998. Hamm previously served as a principal in McPherson USD 418 and Cheney USD 268 and as the superintendent for Oxford USD 358 and assistant superintendent for Augusta USD 402. Hamm has also been an adjunct professor at Wichita State University since 2018.

“Newton is our home,” Hamm said. “I’ve enjoyed serving this community as a teacher and administrator. I will miss working with the staff and students. However, I am excited to be able to spend more time with my family.”

Some of the changes Dr. Hamm had a role in during her time with the district include increasing collaboration and planning time for elementary teachers by implementing the science teacher position, upgrading technology infrastructure district-wide to accommodate 1:1 computer access and ever-increasing technology needs, and implementing electronic solutions for time cards, substitute teachers and other processes such as personnel recruitment and hiring. The district also made improvements to wage scales and salary schedules for all personnel.

Hamm has served as president of the Newton Area Chamber of Commerce and is a member of the Rotary Club. Hamm also serves on the Newton YMCA board and the Mirror board. She is also a member at Trinity Heights United Methodist Church.

The board of education will be responsible for hiring a new superintendent.