Basehor Dairy Days Association and Basehor Chamber of Commerce have combined efforts to create a new fall festival for the community of Basehor. The festival will be called Small Town Saturday and take place Saturday at the Basehor City Park.

In the past, Basehor Dairy Days Association, a group of seven community volunteers, has organized the previous community festival Basehor Dairy Days that formerly took place in June and paid homage to the rich dairy history of Basehor.

“Although Basehor Dairy Days was well received, we typically battled extreme heat and lack of volunteers,” Basehor Dairy Days Association volunteer Ashley Razak said. “When the Basehor Chamber of Commerce approached us about joining efforts to host a fall festival, we thought that might be the best way to extend the life of our community festival in Basehor for the future.”

The festival has been renamed Small Town Saturday by the combined planning group, which includes Basehor Dairy Days Association volunteers and two Chamber of Commerce board members as new volunteers. Small Town Saturday will consist of several popular components of past Basehor Dairy Days festivals like the Crazy Cow 5K, Chris Cakes pancake breakfast, inflatables, vendor booths, the Lions Mobile Health Unit, bingo hosted by the VFW and food vendors. Featured entertainment will include several bands including Just Another Band, Tyler Gregory and Delta Haze. This year’s schedule also includes a cornhole tournament, talent show, beer garden hosted by Basehor Pride, cake walk and a wings cook off hosted by the Basehor Lions Club.

The day begins at 7:30 a.m. with the Chris Cakes pancake breakfast and Crazy Cow 5K. There will be no parking available at the Basehor City Park, so attendees are advised to park their cars and take the free shuttle running between Basehor Elementary and Basehor Intermediate schools to the city park. One of the shuttles will be handicap-accessible.

“The purpose behind combining our organizations to create a new festival is to not only refresh the festival, but to involve as many businesses and local organizations as possible,” Chamber president Scott Runnels said. “We think we have offerings for anyone and everyone from the community to attend.”

Crazy Cow 5K, cornhole tournament, talent show and Little Miss/Mister pageant sign-up forms are available on the Basehor Dairy Days and Basehor Chamber websites at www.basehordairydays.com and www.basehorchamber.org

There are still volunteer opportunities available for the festival. Anyone interested can contact Basehor Dairy Days at basehordairydays@gmail.com

More information can also be found on Facebook.

Beth Kornegay is a freelance writer covering news and events in the city of Basehor. If you have a story idea, email her at gabi_kansas@yahoo.com