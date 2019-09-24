The Leavenworth County government is developing a new comprehensive plan. As part of that process, the county is holding a public open house Oct. 2 during which the public can view concepts and ideas that have been created so far, according to a news release from the county.

The stakeholders and citizen advisory committee will convene several times that week as part of a three-day charrette, which is a hands-on, collaborative workshop where participants will work with the consultants to refine various concepts through activities and focus groups. The open house will allow the public to provide feedback to the consulting team on the plans.

The open house will be from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Leavenworth Heritage Center, 109 Delaware St. All community members are encouraged to attend.

The goal of the comprehensive plan is to ensure Leavenworth County can continue to grow in a sustainable way that fulfills the needs of its residents and preserves the integrity of its rural areas, according to the news release. The plan will address issues concerning infrastructure, land use and urban growth that have emerged with the increasing growth in the county.

The charrette will begin with a presentation of the data collected this summer during the public engagement process, which consisted of a visioning event, several focus groups and a countywide survey. The consultants and committee members will then use this information to form plans for the future of Leavenworth County.

For more information about the project, visit www.lvcountyplan.com

Questions can be submitted to compplan@leavenworthcounty.gov or by calling Jeff Joseph at 913-684-0465.