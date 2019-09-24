Today is recognized as National Voter Registration Day.

Today is recognized as National Voter Registration Day.

There currently are about 45,700 registered voters in Leavenworth County, according to County Clerk Janet Klasinski.

And people wanting to vote in the November election need to make sure they are registered by Oct. 15.

Candidates for local city and school board races will appear on the ballot in the Nov. 5 election.

Even though they may have registered in the past, people who recently have moved or changed their names should update their voter registration, Klasinski said.

“Please update your registration before the 15th of October if you want to vote in November,” she said.

People can register to vote by visiting the County Clerk’s Office, 300 Walnut St.

People also can register to vote online by visiting www.ksvotes.org

People also can visit this website to request an advance ballot.

A link to this website can be found on the county government’s website, www.leavenworthcounty.gov

Klasinski said the county website also includes a copy of an application form for an advance ballot.

The County Clerk’s Office will be begin mailing out advance ballots Oct. 16 for the November general election.

People also can vote in advance at the County Clerk’s Office beginning Oct. 16.

A list of the candidates who are running for city and school board offices in Leavenworth County can be found at www.leavenworthcounty.gov

“We have a list of candidates for all of the races on the website,” Klasinski said.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR