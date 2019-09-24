River continues to rise

While there was rain over the weekend, Leavenworth County did not see the heavy rainfall experienced in other areas of the region, an emergency management official said.

“It split around us,” said Chuck Magaha, director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management.

He said between 1.25 and 1.5 inches of rain was reported over the weekend in the city of Leavenworth. But heavier rain was reported to the north and south of Leavenworth County.

At one point, forecasters were predicting Stranger Creek would flood over the weekend in the Easton area. The creek did rise but never reached flood stage.

According to the National Weather Service, the creek reached 13.36 feet Sunday night in the Easton area. The creek reaches its minor flood stage at a depth of 17 feet.

By 3:30 p.m. Monday, the creek had dropped to 5.81 feet.

While Stranger Creek was dropping Monday, the Missouri River was on the rise in the Leavenworth area.

A flood warning for the river is scheduled to go into effect at 5 p.m. today in the Leavenworth area.

At 3 p.m. Monday, the river was at 18.29 feet. Forecasters predict the river will rise to 20.4 feet Wednesday, according to the NWS.

The river reaches its minor flood stage for the Leavenworth area at a depth of 20 feet.

“We’ll be monitoring that closely the next several days,” Magaha said.

He noted there are several levee breaches caused by flooding earlier this year that have not yet been repaired.

The river has flooded several times this year.

On March 23, the river reached 31.3 feet, which was the second worst flood on record for the Leavenworth area.

On June 1, the river reached 28.66 feet, which was the fourth worst flood on record for the area.

