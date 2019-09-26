When they met this week, Leavenworth city commissioners approved a transient merchant license for a motorcycle swap meet that is scheduled for this weekend.

And during Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners also approved the closing of a city-owned parking lot for a car show that is planned for next month.

The Leavenworth Motorcycle Swap and Shop is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Haymarket Square, 649 Cherokee St. The event is being sponsored by the Gypsy Aces motorcycle club.

Members of the organization indicated new and used motorcycle parts will be sold during the event.

In order to grant the permit, commissioners had to approve a waiver to city regulations that prohibit transient merchant permits being issued for use on city-owned property. The regulations allow these restrictions to be waived.

Haymarket Square is city property.

Commissioners also voted to approve the closing of a section of a parking lot at the northeast corner of Second and Cherokee streets for an Oct. 26 Leavenworth Cruisers car show. The event is scheduled for 2-4 p.m.

The parking lot will be closed at 8 p.m. Oct. 25 to prevent people from parking there the night before the event.

Commissioners also commented on the Camp Leavenworth festival, which took place Friday and Saturday in downtown Leavenworth. The festival was sponsored by the city government.

“It was definitely a huge success,” Mayor Jermaine Wilson said. “I’m definitely looking forward to next year.”

Commissioner Mark Preisinger said Camp Leavenworth was a great family and community event.

“It was just an outstanding event,” he said.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR