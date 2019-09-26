A flood warning for the Missouri River in the Leavenworth area has been canceled, according to the National Weather Service.

A flood warning for the Missouri River in the Leavenworth area has been canceled, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters no longer believe the river will reach its flood stage in the Leavenworth area.

By 3 p.m. Wednesday, the river had reached 19.01 feet. A forecast now predicts the river will crest Friday at 19.5 feet.

The river reaches its minor flood stage for the Leavenworth area at a depth of 20 feet. Forecasters previously had been predicting the river would reach or exceed 20 feet this week.