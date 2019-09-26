Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities

As families begin to decorate for the upcoming holidays, Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities would like to remind residents of the policies for holiday lighting and the display of decorations.

A reasonable amount of inside/outside electrical holiday decorations can be displayed during the month of or 30 days before the holiday, whichever is longer. All decorations must be removed within two weeks after the holiday. Holiday exterior lighting should only be used after dark, turned off by 11 p.m. and unplugged whenever residents are not home.

Rooftop decorations are prohibited and all decorative materials must be fire resistant. Nails, spikes, building staples or any other type of fastener that may leave permanent damage is prohibited. Residents can use clips or tape to install holiday lighting and should carefully inspect and control ornamental lighting to avoid fires. Outside lights and electrical cords must be UL approved and designated for outdoor use. Cords should not be run out of windows or across heating or ventilation ducts. Residents should always check their smoke alarms before using holiday decorations.

Residents can place lawn ornaments on the lawn if the decorations are maintained and presented in a pleasing appearance and will not interfere with maintenance of the lawn. Exterior lighting must be ground fault indicator protected and not overloaded.

For more information, see the Resident Guidelines and Community Handbook.

Yard of the Month

FLFHC representatives will patrol villages in October in search of three spooky, fun and imaginative yards that will be named “Yard of the Month.” Winners will receive a $25 gift card and recognition in the FLFHC newsletter.

Offices closure

All FLFHC offices, including the Self Help Store, will be closed Oct. 14 in observance of Columbus Day. In case of a maintenance emergency or to submit a work order, call the 24-hour maintenance line at (913) 651-3838.

Firehouse favorites cooking class

FLFHC will partner with the Fort Leavenworth Fire Department from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 23 at the FLFHC Community Center at 220 Hancock Ave. to present Firehouse Favorites — a cooking class that will feature some favorite firehouse foods along with fire safety cooking tips. The event is free for all FLFHC residents 21 years and older. Seating is limited; reserve a spot by calling the Community Management Office at (913) 682-6300 or e-mailing fhc@tmo.com.

Utilities tip

Air drying your dishes instead of setting the heat cycle in the dishwasher is a great way of using less energy.

Watch for more announcements on Facebook, followed by a One-Call Now e-mail message with event details. Don’t forget to follow FLFHC on Twitter. Visit the FLFHC website at www.ftleavenworthfamilyhousing.com for downloadable forms and other useful information.