A longtime restaurant in Leavenworth has closed its doors.

A longtime restaurant in Leavenworth has closed its doors.

A message posted last week on the Facebook page for Mama Mia’s Italian Restaurant confirmed the business had closed Sept. 14.

“We are extremely grateful to our Leavenworth community for the many years of support and friendship,” the owners stated on Facebook. “We have developed many lifelong friends and loyal customers over the years, and we shall miss them, but the time has come for us to pursue other endeavors and devote more time to our family.”

Located at 402 S. 20th St., the restaurant opened in 1991, according to the Facebook page.

The owners stated on Facebook that the decision to close the restaurant was not an easy one “but in our hearts, we know it is time.”