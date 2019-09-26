The Army Community Service Baby Boot Camp for Dads is 2-4 p.m. today at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more information, call 684-2800.

The Fort Leavenworth Historical Society presentation History vs. Hollywood: “Dr. Strange-love” is at 7 p.m. today in the Jahn Room of the Leavenworth Public Library. For more information, call (913) 682-5666.

Registration deadline is today for the Officers’ Christian Fellowship 2019 Fall BBQ Bonanza is 5:30-9 p.m. Oct. 4 and 3-5:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at Pioneer Chapel. The event includes official barbecue instruction, hands-on coaching and a barbecue contest followed by a family dinner. Cost varies and will cover meat, rubs, sauces, sides, fuel, wood, apron, patch, meals and certification. For more information or to register, contact Bob Meier at (913) 306-5411 or e-mail flvnbbqbonanza@gmail.com.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Oktoberfest is 5-9 p.m. Sept. 27 at Merritt Lake. The family-friendly event is free and features live polka music, hayrides and inflatable play areas. Food and beer will be available for purchase. The evening includes the Survivor Outreach Services memorial lantern launch on Merritt Lake. Lanterns will be available to decorate between 5-7 p.m. and will be launched between 7-8 p.m. Surviving family members will receive a voucher for free food and drink items. To RSVP and for more information, call 684-2821.

The next Exceptional Family Member Program Meet and Greet is 10-11 a.m. Oct. 1 at the barrier-free playground behind the Post Theater. For more information, call 684-2800.

The next New Parent Support Program Welcoming Baby three-session course is 9-10:30 a.m. Oct. 2, 9 and 16 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more information call, 684-2800.

The New Parent Support Program Lunch and Latch Breastfeeding Support class is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more information, call 684-2800.

The Fort Leavenworth Spouses Club luncheon Costume Party and Contest is 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Frontier Conference Center. Doors open at 10 a.m. for shopping and social hour and lunch begins at 11 a.m. For more information or to RSVP, e-mail reservationsflsc@gmail.com.

The next Interagency Brown-Bag Series: “The Central Intelligence Agency” is 12:30-1:30 p.m. Oct. 10 in the Lewis and Clark Center’s Arnold Conference Room. The guest speaker is Kevin Rousseau, Central Intelligence Agency, Distinguished Chair for National Intelligence Studies at the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College. The free event is open to the public. Attendees are welcome to bring their own lunches. For more information, call (913) 651-0624.

The next Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers meeting is at 4 p.m. Oct. 16 in room 200 of the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave.

The next Army Community Service self-defense for women class is 6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 17 at Harney Sports Complex. This is a free event. Participants will learn physical techniques, verbal skills, assertiveness and self-awareness. For more information and to enroll, call 684-2800.

The next Survivor Outreach Services’ Family of Patriots Luncheon is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 24 at Tampico Authentic Mexican Restaurant, 215 Delaware St., Leavenworth, Kan. RSVP by Oct. 18. For more information or to RSVP, call 684-2821/1694.

The Friends of the Frontier Army Museum Haunted Fort Leavenworth Tours are Oct. 25 and 26. Tours begin at 5:45 p.m. and leave every 15 minutes, with the last tour departing at 9 p.m. from the old U.S. Disciplinary Barracks. Cost is $20 per ticket. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.ffam.us.