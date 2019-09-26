1. Earthquake Panel Discussion: 7-8:45 p.m. Thursday, Hutchinson Public Library auditorium, 901 North Main Street, Hutchinson. Meet with local and state officials to discuss earthquake activity in our area as they present the science of earthquakes, and solutions to living in an earthquake zone. Panelists are Rick Miller and Rolfe Mandel with the Kansas Geological Survey, a representative from the Reno County Appraiser’s Office, Brent Engelland of Engineering Consultants, Kansas Rep. Jason Probst, a representative from Kansas Realtors Association, and Ken Baker with Radio Kansas as the moderator. We ask that community members submit their questions prior to the discussion at www.hutchpl.org. Radio Kansas will broadcast the discussion on Oct. 6, at 1 p.m.

2. The Midtown Men: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Hutchinson's Historic Fox Theatre, 18 E 1st Ave, Hutchinson. Tickets at hutchinsonfox.com. The Midtown Men reunites four stars from the Original Cast of Broadway’s "Jersey Boys." After sharing the stage for over a thousand performances, Tony Award winner Christian Hoff, Michael Longoria, Daniel Reichard and Tony Award nominee J. Robert Spencer decided to take their signature sound and chemistry to audiences everywhere, bringing to life their favorite 1960s hits. They return to the Fox for a special encore performance with an all-new show.

3. Jodi Picoult in Conversation with Sarah Bagby: 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Crown Uptown Theatre, 3207 East Douglas Avenue, Wichita. Cost: $33. Watermark Books & Café is excited to host New York Times-bestselling author Jodi Picoult for a discussion of "A Spark of Light." Books will be pre-signed and Jodi will be available for photos. Doors will open at 5 p.m. This event is ticketed. You may purchase your tickets through Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/an-evening-with-new-york-times-bestselling-author-jodi-picoult-tickets-68200727211.