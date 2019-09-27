A gunshot victim was dropped off at a Topeka hospital early Friday, and police were attempting to piece together details surrounding the incident.

The shooting victim, identified only as a male, was taken by private vehicle to the St. Francis Hospital emergency department around 6:35 a.m. Friday, authorities said.

The person's condition wasn't immediately available.

Police said they were attempting to pinpoint the location where the shooting occurred. Initial reports indicated the shooting may have occurred in the area of S.E. 19th and Pennsylvania. However, no police units were seen at that location at 7:15 a.m.

This story is developing. Check cjonline.com later for more information as it becomes available.