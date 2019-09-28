A Linwood man has pleaded no contest to charges involving the sexual abuse of a child, according to court records and prosecution officials.

A Linwood man has pleaded no contest to charges involving the sexual abuse of a child, according to court records and prosecution officials.

Galen L. Hurt, 76, entered the plea this week after a trial had started in his case.

Court records indicate the trial began Monday in Leavenworth County District Court with jury selection. Hurt entered into a plea agreement Tuesday.

Hurt had been charged with rape, but he pleaded to amended charges of attempted rape and aggravated child endangerment.

The crimes occurred in May in southern Leavenworth County.

The plea took place before the victim, who is now 6, had to testify during the trial, according to County Attorney Todd Thompson.

“Before any plea is taken we take into consideration multiple factors including how it affects the victim and the wishes of the family,” Thompson said in a news release. “These are not easy decisions, and we want to not only take into account what is best for the community, but what is best for our victims.”

As part of the plea agreement, the prosecution and defense will recommend what is considered the aggravated sentence for the attempted rape charge and the standard sentence for the aggravated endangering a child charge. The parties also will recommend the sentences for the two charges run consecutive.

It was not immediately clear what the aggravated and standard sentences for the two charges would be.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR