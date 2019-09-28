HIGH SCHOOL SCORES

Friday’s results

AREA GAMES

Axtell 58, Pike Valley 10

Canton-Galva 56, Bennington 8

Centre 50, Hartford 0

Cheylin 71, Golden Plains 61

Clay Center 38, Chapman 26

Clifton-Clyde 50, Hill City 22

Colby 21, Beloit 20

Concordia 44, Russell 18

Ellsworth 21, Minneapolis 12

Garden City 35, Hays 32

Goessel 22, Solomon 20, halftime, ppd., Saturday, 1 p.m.

Goodland 21, Oakley 20

Hesston 35, Smoky Valley 8

Hillsboro 7, Sacred Heart 0, 2Q, ppd., Saturday, 11 a.m.

Hoisington 42, TMP-Marian 12

Inman at Marion, ppd., Monday, 6 p.m.

LaCrosse 42, Ellis 28

Lakeside 62, Tescott 0

Leoti 56, Hoxie 26

Logan-Palco 54, Wilson 14

McPherson 48, Abilene 3

Natoma 65, Weskan 61

Norton 39, Phillipsburg 14

Osborne 48, Sylvan-Lucas 0

Peabody 54, Herington 14

Rock Hills 1, Linn 0, forfeit

St. Francis 48, Oberlin 2

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 52, Southern Cloud 6

Salina Central 31, Hutchinson 12

Salina South 21, Wichita Campus 12, halftime, ppd., Saturday, Noon

Sedgwick 15, Ell-Saline 0, 2Q, ppd., Monday, 6 p.m.

Smith Center 40, Plainville 14

Southeast of Saline 48, St. Marys 18

Thunder Ridge 58, Northern Valley 12

Trego 52, Atwood 12

Triplains-Brewster 32, Quinter 26

Valley Heights 34, Republic County 14

Victoria 70, Lincoln 18

Wakefield 44, Rural Vista 13

Washington County 24, Stockton 20

Wheatland-Grinnell 44, Sharon Springs 0





Thursday’s results

STATEWIDE

Blue Valley West 25, Blue Valley North 18 (ot)

Gardner-Edgerton 34, Olathe East 6

Junction City 48, Topeka 41

Lawrence Free State 44, SM West 28

Lenexa St. James 28, SM Miege 27

Oklahoma Deaf 60, Kansas Deaf 40

Olathe South 16, SM South 10

Olathe West 35, SM North 12

Wichita East 26, Wichita South 14





HIGH SCHOOL SUMMARIES

Friday’s games

SALINA CENTRAL 31, HUTCHINSON 12

Salina Central;7;17;0;7;—;31

Hutchinson;6;0;0;6;—;12

First quarter

H—Barlow 6 run (kick failed), 9:01

SC—Jackson 30 pass from J.Kavanagh (True kick), 2:15

Second quarter

SC—Safety, 7:32

SC—J.Kavanagh 3 run (True kick), 2:25

SC—Prester 82 punt return (True kick), 0:40

Fourth quarter

H—Rogers 3 run (pass failed), 9:00

SC—Jackson 20 pass from J.Kavanagh (True kick), 6:22

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—SC: Chard 9-26, J.Kavanagh 6-49, Kolzow 1-1, Team 1-(-1). H: Chambers 13-51, McCuan 25-128, Rogers 4-4, Barlow 14-90, Cantu 5-18. Newquist 1-5.

PASSING—SC: J.Kavanagh 12-20-1-102. H: Chambers 0-2-0-0.

RECEIVING—SC: Kolzow 4-18, Jackson 3-54, Stewart 1-2, Heigele 2-24, Prester 2-4. H: None.



SE SALINE 48, ST. MARYS 18

SE Saline;16;8;8;16;—;48

St. Marys;6;0;6;6;—;18

First quarter

SES—Banks 1 run (Jax.Gebhardt run)

SES—Banks 1 run (Breeding pass from Jax.Gebhardt)

SM—G.King 80 pass from C.Hurla (run failed)

Second quarter

SES—Banks 20 pass from Jax.Gebhardt (Jax.Gebhardt run)

Third quarter

SES—Eklund 16 pass from Jax.Gebhardt (Breeding pass from Jax.Gebhardt)

SM—J.Hurla 9 pass from C.Hurla (run failed)

Fourth quarter

SM—C.King 2 run (run failed)

SES—Jax.Gebhardt 48 run (Jax.Gebhardt run)

SES—Jax.Gebhardt 8 run (Jax.Gebhardt run)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—SES: Jax.Gebhardt 24-177, Banks 23-74, Poague 1-1, Boley 1-(-4). SM: C.Hurla 7-8, C.King 8-9, G.King 3-16, Unzueta 2-(-1), I.Hulz 3-31, Fox 2-4.

PASSING—SES: Jax.Gebhardt 15-22-0-166. SM: C.Hurla 9-21-1-174.

RECEIVING—SES: Breeding 5-31, Eklund 2-24, Banks 2-23, Kitchener 2-12, Harris 1-10. SM: I.Holz 2-37, G.King 3-85, C.King 4-27.



CENTRE 50, HARTFORD 0

Hartford;0;0;x;x;—;0

Centre;28;22;x;x;—;50

First quarter

C—Smith 2 run (run failed), 9:29

C—Hudson 33 pass from Smith (Riffel run), 5:43

C—Riffel 37 punt return (run failed), 3:17

C—Riffel 26 run (Methvin pass from Riffel), 1:56

Second quarter

C—Smith 15 run (Riffel run), 10:09

C—Hird 52 fumble return (pass failed), 7:38

C—Hudson 12 run (Riffel run), 4:35



LAKESIDE 62, TESCOTT 0

Lakeside;40;22;x;x;—;62

Tescott;0;0;x;x;—;0

First quarter

L—Eberle 14 run (Ca.Brown run)

L—Ca.Brown 3 run (Cunningham run)

L—Ca.Brown 14 run (Eberle run)

L—Eberle 28 run (Ca.Brown run)

L—Co.Brown 41 interception return (PAT failed)

Second quarter

L—Schoen 22 pass from Cunningham (Duskie pass from Cunningham)

L—Schoen 6 interception return (Duskie run)

L—Eberle 33 interception return (PAT failed)



AXTELL 58, PIKE VALLEY 10

Axtell;22;30;6;x;—;58

Pike Valley;8;0;2;x;—;10

First quarter

A—Detweiler 18 run (D.Buessing pass from Q.Buessing)

PV—Marcotte 7 run (A.Robinson run)

A—D.Buessing 12 pass from Q.Buessing (Q.Buessing run)

A—Q.Buessing 1 run (pass failed)

Second quarter

A—Detweiler 34 pass from Q.Buessing (Q.Buessing run)

A—D.Buessing 4 pass from Q.Buessing (Q.Buessing run)

A—Q.Buessing 1 run (pass failed)

A—Detweiler 21 pass from Q.Buessing (Q.Buessing run)

Third quarter

PV—Safety

A—Detweiler 65 pass from Q.Buessing (no attempt)



HESSTON 35, SMOKY VALLEY 8

Smoky Valley;0;0;0;8;—;8

Hesston;7;13;8;7;—;35

First quarter

He—Esau 20 pass from Eilert (Nelson kick), 1:42

Second quarter

He—Eilert 1 run (run failed), 8:16

He—Eilert 17 run (Nelson kick), 3:20

Third quarter

He—Arnold 5 run (Eilert run), 5;42

Fourth quarter

He—Bollinger 4 pass from Eilert (Nelson kick), 9:38

SV—Kennedy 65 run (Wilson run), 9:26



