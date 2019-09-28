Local teachers and principals will be competing against the Harlem Wizards basketball team to raise money for the Leavenworth Public Schools Education Foundation.

The game will start at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Leavenworth High School, 2012 10th Ave. Doors to the high school’s main gym will open at 5:30 p.m.

Advance tickets will cost $10 per student and $12 per adult. Tickets at the door will be $12 for students and $15 for adults.

“We wanted to provide a fun and wholesome entertainment opportunity for the community,” said Catey Edwards, director of the Education Foundation.

According to Edwards, the game will feature antics and there will be a 15-minute halftime show.

A news release for the event indicates there also will be audience participation including a pregame “Wiz Kids” warm-up session.

The Harlem Wizards will be taking on a team being called the LV Blue Crew. The Blue Crew is made up of teachers and principals from Anthony, David Brewer, Lawson and Henry Leavenworth elementary schools as well as Warren Middle School.

The local team will be coached by state Rep. Jeff Pittman of Leavenworth and Officer Johnny Sweet, who is a school resource officer at Leavenworth High School.

Leavenworth Mayor Jermaine Wilson will officiate the game.

Tickets can be purchased in advance by visiting www.harlemwizards.thundertix.com/events/154043

Advance tickets also can be purchased at the offices of Leavenworth public schools.

The game will take place during what is being recognized as Leavenworth Public Schools Education Foundation Week.

Wilson read a proclamation for Foundation Week on Tuesday during a meeting of the Leavenworth City Commission.

The Leavenworth Public Schools Education Foundation provides grants to teachers and funds other programs in the schools.

