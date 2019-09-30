One person was killed Saturday afternoon in a crash in in Montgomery County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 4:05 p.m. Saturday at 2498 Old Highway 169, in an industrial park on the north side of Coffeyville. The location was near the intersection of Old Highway 169 and B Street.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2000 Pontiac Firebird and a 1980 Ford truck were westbound on B Street when the driver of the Firebird lost control of his car, which struck the driver's side of the truck.

The Firebird entered the north ditch and collided with a sewage drain pipe. The truck also entered the north ditch and came to rest in the grass.

The driver of the Pontiac, Joseph K. Hunt, 27, of Carter Lake, Idaho, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Hunt was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the truck, Jason L. Maxey, 43, of Carthage, Mo., was reported uninjured. The patrol said Maxey was wearing a seat belt.

The patrol said both drivers were alone in their vehicles.