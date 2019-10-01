The Leavenworth-Lansing Area Chamber of Commerce will host a series of forums featuring candidates in local city and school board races.

The Leavenworth-Lansing Area Chamber of Commerce will host a series of forums featuring candidates in local city and school board races.

The first forum will feature candidates for the Leavenworth Board of Education.

The event is scheduled from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday at the Leavenworth school district’s administrative office, 200 N. Fourth St.

Another forum is planned for 6-9 p.m. Oct. 9 at Leavenworth City Hall, 100 N. Fifth St. This event will feature candidates for the Leavenworth City Commission.

Another forum is scheduled for 7-9 p.m. Oct. 10 at Lansing City Hall, 800 First Terrace. This event will feature candidates for the Lansing City Council.

Another forum is scheduled for 5:30-9 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Lansing Community Center, 800 First Terrace. This event will feature candidates for the Lansing Board of Education.