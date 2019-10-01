A driver was killed on Interstate 70 in southern Leavenworth County when his car was struck by a suspect who allegedly was trying to flee from law enforcement officers, according to Kansas Highway Patrol officials.

A driver was killed on Interstate 70 in southern Leavenworth County when his car was struck by a suspect who allegedly was trying to flee from law enforcement officers, according to Kansas Highway Patrol officials.

The crash occurred at 2:05 p.m. Monday in the westbound lanes of I-70.

The suspect has been identified as Anthony J. Dorsey, who reportedly had absconded in March 2018 while on parole with the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Dorsey, 29, was driving west on the interstate Monday in a 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe.

Lt. John Lehnherr of the KHP said a state trooper attempted to stop Dorsey on I-70 near 110th Street in Wyandotte County for an alleged registration violation. But Dorsey reportedly did not stop.

Lehnherr said Dorsey continued west for about nine miles. Near the eastern terminal for the Kansas Turnpike, which is located in Leavenworth County, Dorsey allegedly made a sudden U-turn. And he began traveling east in the westbound lanes, according to Lehnherr.

Nathan Pena, 19, Brookfield, Illinois, was traveling west in a 2017 Subaru WRX when he saw Dorsey’s vehicle heading in the wrong direction. Pena made an evasive maneuver, going into a ditch. But Dorsey’s vehicle struck the Subaru in the ditch, according to report posted on a KHP website.

Lehnherr said the two vehicles struck head-on.

Pena died at the scene, according to the online KHP report.

Lehnherr said Dorsey allegedly fled on foot after the crash, but he was taken into custody by KHP troopers.

The online KHP report indicated Dorsey had no apparent injuries.

Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley confirmed Dorsey was being held Tuesday at the Leavenworth County Jail.

County Attorney Todd Thompson announced Tuesday afternoon that Dorsey has been charged with what is known as felony murder.

Under state law, felony murder occurs during “the commission of, attempt to commit, or flight from any inherently dangerous felony.”

Felony murder is classified as a form of first-degree murder.

Dorsey also is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officers, according to Thompson.

The county attorney said Dorsey will appear later this week in Leavenworth County District Court.

“Our thoughts and prayers do go out to the family and friends of the loved one they lost,” Thompson said in a news release.

According to a Kansas Department of Corrections website, Dorsey previously was convicted in Johnson and Wyandotte counties for charges of aggravated robbery and attempted aggravated robbery.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR