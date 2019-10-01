Four of Leavenworth County’s outdoor warning sirens were not working Tuesday.

Four of Leavenworth County’s outdoor warning sirens are not working.

Contractors may make necessary repairs to the sirens Wednesday, weather permitting. But until the sirens are repaired, local law enforcement officers and firefighters will be utilized to alert people of tornado warnings, according to Chuck Magaha, director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management.

Magaha said he is not anticipating any tornado activity in the county.

One of the affected sirens is located at Pleasant Ridge High School, 32500 Easton Road. Another is located in the area of 175th Street and Dempsey Road. The others are located in Tonganoxie and Linwood.

If a tornado warning is issued for Leavenworth County, law enforcement officers and firefighters will drive emergency vehicles in the areas where the sirens are not working, according to Magaha.

The officers and firefighters will drive at a slow pace while operating their vehicles’ emergency sirens. The officers and firefighters also will announce over public address systems, “There is a tornado warning for this area. Please take cover.”

