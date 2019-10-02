Forecasters have downgraded the predicted severity of flooding from the Missouri River in the Leavenworth area.

But the river remains under a flood warning.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the river was at 21.49 feet in the Leavenworth area. The river reaches its flood stage for the area at a depth of 20 feet.

The river was receding Tuesday afternoon. But forecasters believe it will start to rise again later this week, cresting around 23.6 feet.

Earlier in the week, forecasters were predicting the river could rise to more than 25 feet.

Chuck Magaha, director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management, said he had been briefed by the Missouri River Forecast Center, which is part of the National Weather Service. And forecasters believe the river could see another rise next week. Forecasters do not believe the river will drop out of flood stage until mid-month.

