Combined Arms Center military and civilian employees gathered in the Lewis and Clark Center’s Eisenhower Auditorium and dialed in via video teleconference Sept. 27 to hear what CAC and Fort Leavenworth Commanding General Lt. Gen. Michael Lundy had to say about the current state of the workforce and the way ahead for fiscal year 2020.

Tisha Swart-Entwistle | Combined Arms Center Public Affairs Office

Lundy began with an overview of the varied missions and organizations that make up CAC. He said that a lot of people think just of Fort Leavenworth when they think of CAC.

“As many of you know … CAC is a really large organization,” Lundy said. “We are a lot of folks scattered around the globe, about 80,000 people on any given day.”

When asked what CAC is, Lundy said he tries to keep it simple.

“CAC’s purpose is to change the Army,” Lundy said, “and that’s what we do, regardless of whether it’s through education or doctrine or organizational design or how we do training, leader development, all those things that are in our portfolio — our purpose is to change the Army at a pace that’s faster than our adversary.”

Lundy said the job each person is doing in CAC is very important and everything the organization does leads to the main goal.

“To be able to deliver the right soldiers and leaders, that have the right skills, attributes and experiences, into units that are capable of being able to operate in this complex environment that we have today,” Lundy said, “and every one of you has a part in that.”

Looking forward to FY 20, Lundy briefly went over eight different areas and a few of the things that are going to be worked on. The areas included doctrine, organization, training, materiel, leadership, personnel, facilities and policy.

Regarding doctrine, Lundy said that a considerable amount of time has been spent on adapting and updating.

“We have rewritten a significant amount of it,” Lundy said. “We will continue to press on updating our doctrine. That’s driving what’s going on in the schools, what’s going on in the combat training centers and how we are warfighting today.”

On the organization side, Lundy said CAC is still focused on closing the gaps the Army has from an organizational and structural perspective.

“It really is driving change across our Army, and we are looking at pretty much every capability that we have on how we need to better organize and better equip the soldiers on the battlefield,” Lundy said.

One of the areas under training that is being worked on is the synthetic training environment.

“How we are going to move into a new, live, virtually-constructed capability that will train our soldiers at the point of need,” Lundy said. “That is the future of how we are going to train and educate … to be able to bring very complex realistic training down to the soldier.”

The modernization theme continued when Lundy discussed materiel.

“On the materiel side, we are in support of all the materiel modernization priorities that the Army has,” Lundy said.

Under leadership, Lundy discussed the ongoing work in accreditation and credentialing to be able to give soldiers more college credit opportunities for the schools they attend.

“Our soldiers are getting a much better education and they are getting credit for the great learning they are doing in these schools,” Lundy said.

Lundy said he could have discussed each topic more in depth and still not capture all the things that CAC is involved in.

“Every one of them is absolutely critical,” Lundy said. “With that, I want to tell you thanks, because last year the list was just as long and you got after every bit of it.”

Lundy said that even though he has been the CAC commander for more than three years, he is still astonished at the amount of work the CAC workforce accomplishes every day.

“After three and a half years, I do want to tell all of you, thanks very much,” Lundy said. “Our Army is so much better because of everything that you do.”

For more information about the Combined Arms Center visit https://usacac.army.mil.

To read the CAC commander’s vision, visit https://usacac.army.mil/node/2091.