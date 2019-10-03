Outdoor warning sirens that were not working earlier this week in Leavenworth County are now back in operation, according to the county’s Emergency Management director.

Outdoor warning sirens that were not working earlier this week in Leavenworth County are now back in operation, according to the county’s Emergency Management director.

Leavenworth County Emergency Management Director Chuck Magaha announced Tuesday that four of the county’s warning sirens were not working.

But he announced Wednesday afternoon on Facebook that the sirens had been repaired, and they are once again working properly.

The four sirens are located at Pleasant Ridge High School, the area of 175th Street and Dempsey Road, and in the cities of Tonganoxie and Linwood.

Magaha said two of the sirens were not working because of problems with fuses. Another siren had been struck by lightning. The remaining siren had rain water in its antenna connection.

While the sirens were temporarily down, Emergency Management had a plan for alerting people if a tornado warning was issued for the county. Local police officers and firefighters would have driven through the affected areas while operating the sirens on their emergency vehicles. They also would have made announcements on public address systems.

The utilization of this notification method was not necessary because no tornado warning was issued while the sirens were down.

There are about 40 outdoor warning sirens located throughout the county.

Magaha has stressed in the past that the sirens are designed to alert people who are outside and not intended to be heard indoors.

He has suggested that people who are inside rely on other means to stay informed of severe weather threats.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR