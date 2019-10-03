Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities

Trash and recycling pick up days are Tuesday or Friday, depending on the village. Residents are asked to ensure trash and recycling containers are put away at the end of each trash day.

Empty containers are light and tend to fall over causing road hazards on windy days and also take away from the curb appeal within the community.

Trash and recycling containers must be covered and stored in designated locations. Containers can be put out after 8 p.m. on the evening before pick-up day and must be removed from the curb and returned to storage areas by 8 p.m. the day of pick up. Contact the Maintenance Office at (913) 651-3838 if trash pick-up is missed.

In addition, recycling services are available for paper, glass, cardboard, plastics and aluminum cans. There are several recycling containers around post as well as the recycling collection point at 740 W. Warehouse Road.

Household hazardous waste items should never be placed in trash bins. Household hazardous waste can be dropped off in the basement of 810 McClellan Ave. weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There are also outside drop-off cabinets that can be used after hours. Products should be kept in their original containers, when possible. Household hazardous waste includes automotive products, home improvement products, paint, varnish, paint thinner, paint stripper, caulk and adhesives, pesticides, household cleaners, batteries, cosmetics, lighter fluid, and arts and crafts materials. E-waste is also accepted at the collection point, including computers, cell phones, cameras, modems, monitors, televisions, printers, game systems and general electronics. Used motor oil and antifreeze can be dropped off at the Auto Craft Center at 911 McClellan Ave. or at an off-post garage.

Fall yard maintenance

Beginning this week Barren Outdoor Solutions is performing bi-weekly yard maintenance.

Residents are asked to put all toys, garden hoses, patio furniture and any other belongings away before the scheduled mowing day. FLFHC will not be responsible for damages or failure to mow areas where items are left out. Residents are responsible for mowing, trimming and edging within their fenced in areas.

Lawn clippings and leaves can be bagged and left on the curb for pick up on scheduled maintenance days. Barren will also be scheduling shrub and bush trimming.

Yard maintenance is subject to change as needed; in case of inclement weather, work will be completed the following day.

Offices closure

All FLFHC offices, including the Self Help Store, will be closed Oct. 14 in observance of Columbus Day. In case of an emergency or to submit a work order, call the 24-hour maintenance line at (913) 651-3838.

Firehouse favorites cooking class

FLFHC and the Fort Leavenworth Fire Department cooking class is 6-8 p.m. Oct. 23 at the FLFHC Community Center at 220 Hancock Ave. The Firehouse Favorites cooking class will feature some favorite firehouse foods along with fire safety cooking tips. The event is free for all FLFHC residents 21 years and older. Seating is limited; reserve a spot by calling the Community Management Office at (913) 682-6300 or e-mailing fhc@tmo.com.

Yard of the Month

FLFHC representatives will patrol villages in October in search of three spooky, fun and imaginative yards that will be named “Yard of the Month.” Winners will receive a $25 gift card and recognition in the FLFHC newsletter.

Halloweenie Roast

Join FLFHC for the annual Halloweenie Roast and costume contest 4-6 p.m. Oct. 31 at the FLFHC Community Center, 220 Hancock Ave. Enjoy free hotdogs, chips, drinks, games and a costume contest.

Birthday drawing

Have a child with a birthday in October? Come by the Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities office at 220 Hancock Ave. to enter him or her into the monthly birthday drawing. All submissions must be received in the FLFHC office by Oct. 21.

Coloring contest

Children’s coloring contest sheets are available through Oct. 21 online at www.ftleavenworthfamilyhousing.com and at the FLFHC office at 220 Hancock Ave. Contest winners will receive a prize and have their artwork published in the FLFHC newsletter.

Utilities tip

Recycling one glass bottle saves enough electricity to light a 100-watt bulb for four hours.

Watch for more announcements on Facebook, followed by a One-Call Now e-mail message with event details. Don’t forget to follow FLFHC on Twitter. Visit the FLFHC website at www.ftleavenworthfamilyhousing.com for downloadable forms and other useful information.