Warren G. Harding was the 29th President of the United States, serving from 1921 to 1923 upon his death. Even though experiencing health issues, he embarked on a western U.S. speaking tour in the summer of 1923. That tour stopped in Hutchinson on June 23, 1923, just five weeks before his death in San Francisco from a heart attack at age 57. While in Hutch, he spoke on agricultural issues and harvested wheat at the memorial site. He also played a round of golf at the Hutchinson Country Club.

The memorial was dedicated Aug. 2, 1924. The original plaque at the memorial was replaced in 1975 by the Hutchinson Optimist club. The small plot of land is owned by Reno County.