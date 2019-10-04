The victim of a hit-and-run collision in which a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle this past weekend on a Kansas City, Kan., highway has been identified as a Topeka woman.

Angela M. Riley, 35, was listed as the victim in the Kansas Highway Patrol's online crash log.

The incident was reported at 12:09 a.m. Sept. 28 in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 near 7th Street Trafficway.

According to the patrol, Riley was walking on I-35 when she was struck by an unknown vehicle.

Riley was pronounced dead at the scene.

It took several days for authorities to identify Riley as the victim.

According to the patrol, relatives were notified on Wednesday, four days after the incident.

Additional details weren't available.