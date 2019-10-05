Heart of America

Sedgwick 49, Marion 0

SEDGWICK — Lance Hoffsommer passed for 303 yards and three touchdowns while Kale Schroeder rushed for 115 yards and four scores to lead the Sedgwick Cardinals to a 49-0 Heart of America League win over the Marion Warriors Friday in Sedgwick.

Sedgwick led 21-0 after the first quarter and 28-0 at the half.

Qayden Shepherd caught four passes for 107 yards and two scores. Noah Becker added a touchdown reception.

Connor Tillman hit seven of seven PAT kicks.

Gannon Resnick and Henry Burns each had 10 total tackles. Burns also had an interception.

Marion falls to 1-4, 0-4 in league play. Sedgwick is 5-0, 4-0 in league play. The Cardinals host Meade Friday.

Marion;0;0;0;0;—0

Sedgwick;21;7;14;7;—49

Scoring

1q. S Schroeder 32-yd. run (Tillman kick)

1q. S Schroeder 1-yd. run (Tillman kick)

1q. S Shepherd 18-yd. pass from Hoffsommer (Tillman kick)

2q. S Schroeder 17-yd. run (Tillman kick)

3q. S Schroeder 10-yd. run (Tillman kick)

3q. S Shepherd 36-yd. pass from Hoffsommer (Tillman kick)

4q. S Becker 28-yd. pass from Hoffsommer (Tillman kick)

Sedgwick stats

RUSHING — Schroeder 11-115, Hoffsommer 5-17, Hutton 2-13, Anderson 2-3, Ferguson 1-1.

PASSING — Hoffsommer 16-23-na, 303 yards.

RECEIVING — Shepherd 4-107, Becker 1-28, Lacey 3-44, Burns 3-32, Stucky 2-51, Schroeder 2-34.

Missed field goal — Tillman 38.

Wheat State League

Eight-Man I, District 4

Goessel 48, Herington 0

GOESSEL — The Goessel Bluebirds are 2-0 in district play and 4-1 overall after stopping the Herington Railers 48-0 Friday in Wheat State League play in Goessel.

The game was called after the third quarter on the 45-point rule.

Goessel held a 281-78 advantage in total offense.

Luke Wiens rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns. Kale Funk added 54 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Jacob Hagewood and Jake Wiens each added a rushing touchdown.

Luke Wiens had 10 total tackles on defense along with an interception. Caiden Duerksen also added an interception.

Herington drops to 0-5, 0-2 in district play.

Goessel faces unbeaten rival Canton-Galva at 7 p.m. Friday in Canton.

Herington;0;0;0;x;—0

Goessel;20;22;6;x;—48

Scoring

1q. G L.Wiens 21-yd. run (Hagewood run) 10:47

1q. G Funk 22-yd. run (run failed) 7:41

1q. G Hagewood 3-yd. run (run failed) 1:34

2q. G Funk 9-yd. run (Lindeman run) 9:55

2q. G Hagewood 39-yd. fumble return (J.Wiens run) 8:08

2q. G L.Wiens 46-yd. run (run failed)

3q. J.Wiens 9-yd. run (game ended) :00

Team stats

;Her.;Goe.

First downs;5;14

Rushing-yards;20-55;22-262

Passing yards;21;19

Comp-att-int;4-12-2;2-4-0

Punts-avg.;3-27.3;0-0

Fumbles-lost;1-1;0-0

Penalties-yards;7-60;3-25

Time of poss.;17:49;18:11

Individual stats

RUSHING — Herington: Idleman 7-30, Anschutz 10-15, Bachicha 3-10. Goessel: L.Wiens 3-98, Lindeman 4-68, Funk 7-54, Hagewood 6-23, J.Wiens 2-19.

PASSING — Herington: Lawrenz 2-7-1, 13 yards; Bachicha 2-4-1, 8 yards; Idleman 0-1-0, 0 yards. Goessel: Lindeman 2-4-0, 19 yards.

RECEIVING — Herington: Anschutz 3-20, Idleman 1-1. Goessel: L.Wiens 1-14, Hagewood 1-5.

Missed field goals — none.

C-Galva 56, P-Burns 0

PEABODY — Unbeaten Canton-Galva made quick work of Peabody-Burns Friday in both district and WSL play, winning 56-0 in a game that ended at the half on the 45-point rule.

Canton-Galva is 5-0, 2-0 in district play. The Warriors drop to 2-3, 1-1 in district play.

Canton-Galva’s Landon Everett hit seven of 18 passes for 121 yards and four touchdowns. Everett added a rushing touchdown and scored on a fumble return.

Brayden Collins rushed for 97 yards and two touchdowns.

Tyson Struber caught four passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns. Tyler Rummel and Kinser Colgin each added a touchdown reception.

Struber and Everett each had an interception on defense.

The Warriors managed just 34 yards total offense.

Peabody-Burns plays Friday at Bennington.

Can-Gal.;28;28;x;x;—56

P-Burns;0;0;x;x;—0

Scoring

1q. CG Rummel 10-yd. pass from Everett (run failed) 8:59

1q. CG Colgin 9-yd. pass from Everett (Kinser pass from Everett) 5:34

1q. CG Struber 5-yd. pass from Everett (Everett run) 5:08

1q. CG Collins 68-yd. run (Everett run) :00

2q. CG Struber 47-yd, run (run failed) 9:50

2q. CG Evertt 18-yd. fumble return (pass failed) 6:51

2q. CG Collins 15-yd. run (Everett run) 3:30

2q. CG Everett 4-yd. run (Collins run) :51

Team stats

;CG;PB

First downs;15;6

Rushing-yards;15-146;19-(-18)

Passing yards;121;52

Comp-att-int;7-18-0;7-15-2

Punts-avg.;0-0;3-28.3

Fumbles-lost;0-0;2-2

Penalties-yards;2-5;4-30

Time of poss.;14:40;18:52

Individual stats

RUSHING — Canton-Galva: Collins 6-97, Everett 8-44, Struber 1-5. Peabody-Burns: Reynolds 4-20, Weerts 3-5, Smith 1-0, Hamman 1-0, Young 10-(-43).

PASSING — Canton-Galva: Everett 7-18-0, 121 yards. Peabody-Burns: Young 7-15-2, 52 yards.

RECEIVING — Canton-Galva: Struber 4-95, Rummel 2-17, Colgin 1-9. Peabody-Burns: Reynods 2-31, Hamman 1-10, VanCuren 1-5, Page 2-4, Weerts 1-2.

Missed field goals — none.

Eight-Man I, District 5

Macksville 42, Moundridge 8

MACKSVILLE — The Moundridge Wildcats fell on the road in district play to the Macksville Mustangs 42-8 Friday.

Macksville led 20-8 at the half.

Michael Seward rushed for 208 yards and five touchdowns to lead 3-2 Macksville. Ryan Kuckelman hit six of eight passes for 84 yards and a touchdown. Cleven Huggins caught three balls for 71 yards and a score.

For Moundridge, Corbin Unruh hit 10 of 17 passes for 122 yards. Anthony Everhart had five carries for 42 yards and a touchdown. Jon Schlosser had six catches for 80 yards.

Moundridge is 2-3, 2-0 in district play, and hosts St. John-Hudson Friday.

Moundridge;0;8;0;0;—8

Macksville;20;0;8;14;—42

Scoring

1q. Ma. Seward 15-yd. run (run failed) 8:30

1q. Ma. Seward 18-yd. run (pass failed) 5:25

1q. Ma. Seward 7-yd. run (Seward run) 1:19

2q. Mo. Everhart 11-yd. run (Schlosser run) 7:17

3q. Ma. Seward 8-yd. run (Seward run) 6:30

4q. Ma. Huggins 58-yd. pass from Kuckelman (Seward run) 11:50

4q. Ma. Seward 60-yd. run (Acosta run) 6:55

Team stats

;Mou.;Mac.

First downs;15;16

Rushing-yards;37-107;32-236

Passing yards;122;84

Comp-att-int;10-19-0;6-7-0

Punts-avg.;3-15.7;2-45.5

Fumbles-lost;2-2;1-1

Penalties-yards;8-55;7-55

Time of poss.;23:55;23:50

Individual stats

RUSHING — Moundridge: Everhart 5-42, Doherty 13-24, Kaufman 7-11, Green 1-11, Schlosser 1-8, Unruh 9-6, Helms 1-5. Macksville: Seward 21-208, Kuckelman 10-30, Huggins 1-(-2).

PASSING — Moundridge: Unruh 10-17-0, 122 yards; Schlosser 0-2-0, 0 yards. Macksville: Kuckelman 6-7-0, 84 yards.

RECEIVING — Moundridge: Schlosser 36-80, Wedel 1-20, Helms 2-14, Everhart 1-8. Macksville: Huggins 3-71, Seward 1-18, Rose 1-(-2), Acosta 1-(-3).

Missed field goals — none.

Other area scores

(Details not reported)

Chaparral 26, Remington 6

South Haven 52, Burrton 6