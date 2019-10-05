A man who is charged with murder in connection to a fatal crash in Leavenworth County made his first court appearance Friday, according to court records.

A man who is charged with murder in connection to a fatal crash in Leavenworth County made his first court appearance Friday, according to court records.

Anthony J. Dorsey, 29, is charged with what is known as felony murder, which is a form of first-degree murder, and fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer.

The crimes are alleged to have occurred Monday on Interstate 70 in southern Leavenworth County.

Dorsey reportedly was driving west on I-70 in Wyandotte County when a state trooper attempted to stop the defendant’s vehicle. Dorsey allegedly did not stop and was pursued into Leavenworth County, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Dorsey allegedly made a U-turn near a terminal for the Kansas Turnpike and traveled east in the westbound lanes of I-70. His vehicle collided with another car.

The other driver, Nathan Pena, 19, Brookfield, Illinois, was killed in the crash.

Dorsey previously had been released on parole from the Kansas Department of Corrections. But he was considered a parole absconder at the time of the crash.

Under state law, felony murder occurs during “the commission of, attempt to commit, or flight from any inherently dangerous felony.”

Dorsey was advised of the charges against him when he appeared Friday in Leavenworth County District Court. The judge ordered a bond screen to set bond for the defendant. An attorney will be appointed to represent Dorsey, according to court records.

Dorsey’s next court appearance is scheduled Oct. 16.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR