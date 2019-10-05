A man has pleaded no contest in Leavenworth County to using his brother’s identity to steal more than $100,000, according to a prosecution official.

Christopher Haugland, 38, entered the plea for a felony theft charge Friday in Leavenworth County District Court, according to County Attorney Todd Thompson.

Haugland reportedly used his brother’s identification to withdraw $101,000 from his brother’s account April 23 at Exchange Bank & Trust in Easton. Haugland did not have his brother’s permission to withdraw the money.

The funds were provided to Haugland in the form of cash and cashier’s checks, which he later cashed. Haugland reportedly used some of the funds to purchase a car from a dealership in Johnson County, according to Thompson.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 6.