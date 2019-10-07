A picture-perfect fall day is in store for Topeka-area residents on Monday, with sunny skies and highs in the lower-70s, according to th National Weather Service.

More gorgeous weather is on tap for Tuesday, when highs again should be in the lower-70s with abundant sunshine.

Highs should remain in the lower-70s on Wednesday, when a chance for rain enters the picture.

Here's the seven-day outlook from the weather service:

• Today: Sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

• Tonight: Clear, with a low around 44. South wind around 5 mph.

• Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 72. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

• Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

• Wednesday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

• Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.

• Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

• Friday: A 50 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy.

• Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

• Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 58.

• Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 38.

• Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 64.