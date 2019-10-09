Basehor-Linwood High School is celebrating homecoming this week.

And other events are planned ahead of Friday night’s homecoming football game.

Members of the Basehor-Linwood High School Student Council will be hosting a kickball tournament at 6 p.m. today at the high school’s football stadium, 2108 N. 155th St., according to Ashley Razak, communications coordinator for the school district.

A homecoming parade is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday. The parade will start at 155th Street and Leavenworth Road. The parade will proceed south on 155th Street to Basehor-Linwood High School.

Razak said the parade will feature a Veterans of Foreign Wars color guard, a marching band, class floats, last year’s homecoming king and queen, this year’s candidates for king and queen, and other entries.

The theme for the parade will be sitcoms.

The homecoming varsity football game is set to begin at 7 p.m. Friday at Basehor-Linwood High School. The Bobcats will take on the De Soto High School Wildcats.

The homecoming king and queen will be crowned during halftime.

