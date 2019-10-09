The Speedway Auto Group will host a Chrysler Cars 4 Classrooms fundraiser Wednesday for Lansing High School students.

The event will take place from 4-8 p.m. today at Lansing High School, 1412 147th St.

During the Chrysler Cars 4 Classrooms event, parents and friends of the school will have the opportunity to earn money for Lansing High School students by taking a brief test drive in the Chrysler Pacifica or Pacifica Hybrid. Any licensed driver, age 18 or older, may drive and earn on the school’s behalf. Speedway Auto Group will provide vehicles and staff to assist drivers with fundraising test drives and any questions they may have.

For each test drive taken during the fundraising event, Chrysler will donate $10 to Lansing High School. As an added incentive, the Chrysler brand will also offer Lansing High School a chance to earn additional funding by doubling its contribution and donating $20 per test drive once the school reaches a certain threshold of drives. Schools can earn up to $10,000 in funding.

Additionally, all test drive participants automatically enter for a chance to win the 2019 FCA Sweepstakes where one grand prize winner will receive a vehicle credit in the amount of $70,000 valid toward the winner’s choice of an FCA vehicle from the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Truck or Fiat brands.