This week is Fire Prevention Week.

The theme for this year is “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape.” And local fire department officials say it is important for parents to visit with their children about what to do when there is a fire in their homes.

“Know what your escape route is and practice it,” said Todd Farley, chief of Leavenworth County Fire District No. 1.

Mike Lingenfelser, chief of the Fairmount Township Fire Department, said parents should discuss with their children what to do if their normal exits are blocked.

Leavenworth Fire Marshal Andy Brooks said teaching children how to get out during a fire may include instructing them on how to open windows.

He said practicing an escape will help people learn what to do during a real fire.

“You need to get out of the house quickly and safely,” Farley said.

He said people should not stop to try to save personal property.

“And it’s important to have a meeting place once they get outside,” Lingenfelser said.

He said members of a family may not all leave their home through the same exit, and it is important for them to have an established meeting place outside of the house. He said this will help to determine if everyone made it safely out of the home or if there are people trapped inside.

Farley said people also should contact 911 as soon as possible.

He said people may sometimes wait to call 911, thinking they can put out the fire themselves.

But he said a fire can double in size in a matter of seconds. And waiting to call 911 delays the response from the fire department.

Farley also recommends that people test their smoke detectors on a monthly basis and change the batteries for their detectors every six months. He said people should replace smoke detectors that are 10 years old or older.

