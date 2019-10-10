Authorities arrested one suspect but continued to look for another Wednesday in southern Leavenworth County, according to the undersheriff.

Authorities arrested one suspect but continued to look for another Wednesday in southern Leavenworth County, according to the undersheriff.

Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley said the remaining suspect may have left the area.

Sherley said the incident began when the Kansas Highway Patrol attempted to make a traffic stop at about 6:30 a.m. northeast of Tonganoxie.

The two suspects, both described as males, reportedly ended up fleeing on foot.

Sherley said the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office assisted in searching for the suspects and set up a perimeter in the area.

One of the men was arrested later in the morning.

The Tonganoxie public schools were placed on what school officials called perimeter lockdown Wednesday as a precaution. There was an additional police presence at the Tonganoxie schools as classes dismissed for the day, according to messages posted on the school district’s Facebook page.