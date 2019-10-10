Today's installment of Throwback Thursday takes us to the 100 block of N. Main Street on the east side. With the closing of one of Hutchinson's oldest family businesses, I thought it appropriate to give the business's history.

Art Long started managing the Army Surplus Store at 3 N. Main St., owned by the Ike Friedman family of Wichita, from December 1946 to 1953. In 1953, the First National Bank expanded into the 3 N. Main slot and they moved to 7 N. Main and changed the name to The Mart. In 1957, The Mart expanded into 5 N. Main. In 1960, Art Long purchased The Mart. He changed the name to Long's in 1965.

In 1972, the bank needed that property for its building remodel and Long's moved to 110-112 N. Main. In 1985, Long's expanded into 114 N. Main and in 1993, William Long became president of the business. The Long family has been involved in this business for 73 years. They will be missed.