PRATT — Pratt High School was declared the winner of a month-long canned food drive competition against Kingman that ended earlier this month at their homecoming football game.

Pratt High School students and supporters gathered 5,449 canned goods compared to the Kingman count of 3,209 items.

This is the fifth year for the competition with Kingman that results in giving back to each community's food pantries.

Pratt Student Council began the War on 54 in 2014 when Katie Buhler was president of the Greenbacks student organization. A strong rivalry between two schools both located along US-54 highway became the focus of a food-collection drive that ended up benefiting food banks in both communities.

A traveling trophy for the winners stayed in Kingman for the first three years of competition as the Kingman Student Council under the leadership of Cindy Austin garnered the support of their school and community.

Last year the PHS Student Council rallied the support of students and community to pull off a large win with more than 6,000 cans for the Pratt Food Bank.

This year, Pratt StuCo sponsor Michelle Popovich said that although the competition amount tallied 5,449 cans, more cans were collected at the game and from other sources after the Oct. 4 noon deadline. Those will also be a part of the donation to the Pratt Food bank.

Such businesses as Dillons, Dollar General, American Federal Credit Union and Ace Hardware allowed collection boxes in their stores. Area residents contributed many items as StuCo members and other students canvassed from door-to-door in Pratt neighborhoods. Contributions from the canvassing effort resulted in 904 canned good items, plus $136 that went to purchase other food items.

Students at each school competed as classes. At Pratt, the junior class won with a total of 1,006 cans. The senior class took second with 540 cans. Southwest Elementary School students rallied to turn in 530 cans.

Pratt community member Bob Slinkard contributed of a pallet of food to the winning team, as did Pratt's Octoberfest organization, which donated 917 food items.