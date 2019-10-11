Grant applications are being accepted for the Mary and Wint Winter Jr. Family Fund Grant Program.

Established in 2019, these grants support projects and programs dedicated to making a meaningful difference in the lives of at-risk and vulnerable populations with an emphasis on at-risk and vulnerable children and families, particularly in the designated geographic areas of Douglas, Franklin and Johnson counties, and in Taos County, N.M. Applications must be complete and submitted no later than 5 p.m. Nov. 1.

Proposals must come from a 501(c)(3) entity, tribal organization or governmental agency. Applicants must conduct business without discrimination on the basis of race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability or national origin.

For a full listing of the grant guidelines, as well as the Winter Family Fund Grant Application, visit the Douglas County Community Foundation’s website at www.dccfoundation.org or email Lori Trenholm, director of community investment, at loritrenholm@dccfoundation.org.