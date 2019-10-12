Saturday

Oct 12, 2019 at 12:01 AM


HIGH SCHOOL SCORES

Friday’s results

NON-AREA GAMES

Andale 50, Wichita Collegiate 7

Andover Central 41, Great Bend 7

Arkansas City 9, Andover 6

Ashland 79, Fowler 33

Attica-Argonia 58, Oxford 12

Axtell 28, Hanover 26

Blue Valley North 20, Blue Valley Southwest 3

Blue Valley Northwest 32, Blue Valley West 14

Belle Plaine 13, Fredonia 6

Bonner Springs 63, Baldwin 6

Bucklin 54, Stafford 16

Buhler 48, Circle 0

Burlington 20, Iola 6

Cedar Vale-Dexter 58, West Elk 8

Center, Mo. 34, Independence 7

Central Burden 36, Oswego 20

Centralia 58, Northern Heights 19

Chanute 42, Fort Scott 21

Cheney 12, Haven 0

Cherryvale 29, Douglass 0

Cimarron 17, Lakin 14

Clearwater 62, Wichita Trinity 0

Columbus 42, Parsons 13

DeSoto 28, Basehor-Linwood 16

Derby 56, Hutchinson 7

Doniphan West 54, Wetmore 7

Elkhart 35, Syracuse 0

Emporia 98, Topeka Highland Park 16

Eudora 35, Ottawa 0

Eureka 45, Neodesha 0

Frontenac 34, Caney 6

Galena 61, Baxter Springs 13

Garden Plain 57, Chaparral 20

Hesston 41, Rock Creek 28

Holcomb 19, Kingman 0

Hooker, Okla. 54, Stanton County 12

Hugoton 21, Pratt 7

Humboldt 20, Riverton 14

Hutchinson Central Christian 54, Fairfield 0

Hutchinson Trinity 54, Wichita Independent 0

Ingalls 62, Satanta 16

Jayhawk Linn 38, Northeast Arma 12

Jefferson West 8, Perry-Lecompton 3

KC Schlagle 54, KC Sumner 7

KC Washington 26, KC Wyandotte 18

Kiowa County 30, South Gray 26

Lansing 38, KC Harmon 0

Larned 21, Nickerson 16

Lawrence 40, SM South 21

Lawrence Free State 28, Olathe South 7

Lebo 28, Chase County 26

Little River 48, Macksville 0

Louisburg 41, Atchison 12

Lyndon 22, Jefferson North 12

Madison-Hamilton 74, Valley Falls 12

Maize South 10, Goddard-Eisenhower 0

Manhattan 31, Junction City 28

Marysville 60, Royal Valley 28

Medicine Lodge 38, Udall 6

Minneola 60, Chase 8

Moscow 39, Rolla 20

Moundridge 56, St. John 0

Mulvane 28, Rose Hill 20

Nemaha Central 34, Riverside 21

Ness City 32, Spearville 26

Norwich 64, Burrton 6

Olathe East 14, SM West 6

Olathe North 77, SM East 49

Olathe West 48, KC Turner 14

Olpe 55, Bluestem 0

Onaga 54, Blue Valley Randolph 8

Paola 43, KC Piper 16

Pawnee Heights 47, Deerfield 26

Pittsburg Colgan 51, Yates Center 0

Prairie View 41, Girard 27

Pratt Skyline 46, Central Plains 0

Riley County 48, Council Grove 0

Rossville 49, St. Marys 6

Sabetha 35, Holton 13

St. Paul 62, Marmaton Valley 16

St. Thomas Aquinas 28, Lenexa St. James 21

Santa Fe Trail 25, Wellsville 19

Sedgwick 42, Meade 0

Shawnee Heights 10, Leavenworth 7

Shawnee Maranatha 44, Burlingame 12

Shawnee Mill Valley 31, Pittsburg 0

SM Miege 41, Blue Valley Stilwell 23

SM Northwest 42, Olathe Northwest 20

Silver Lake 62, West Franklin 0

South Barber 48, Otis-Bison 0

South Central 52, Caldwell 6

Southeast Cherokee 42, Erie 22

Southwestern Heights 26, Lyons 12

Sterling 55, Ellinwood 13

Tonganoxie 41, Spring Hill 0

Topeka 42, Topeka Washburn Rural 28

Topeka Hayden 57, KC Ward 6

Ulysses 28, Newkirk, Okla. 6

Uniontown 20, Pleasanton 14

Valley Center 31, Goddard 14

Valley Heights 64, Wabaunsee 20

Wamego 49, Hiawatha 6

Wellington 21, Labette County 0

Wichita Carroll 23, Wichita Kapaun 13

Wichita East 48, Liberal 12

Wichita Northwest 52, Garden City 2

Wichita Southeast 18, Wichita Campus 6

Winfield 17, El Dorado 0

 

 