Two men who reportedly fled from authorities Wednesday in southern Leavenworth are now facing charges, law enforcement and prosecution officials said.

Rahm Pearson and Jerron Cheeks-Beard, both of Leavenworth, are accused of running from law enforcement officers after an attempted traffic stop Wednesday near Tonganoxie Drive and Donahoo Road.

A trooper with the Kansas Highway Patrol attempted to stop a vehicle. The driver briefly stopped in a private drive, but then allegedly drove away. The two suspects are alleged to have eventually fled the vehicle on foot, according to Trooper Candice Breshears of the KHP.

Members of the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office and KHP searched for the two men.

Pearson, 21, was apprehended Wednesday, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

Authorities believe someone driving a truck may have picked up Cheeks-Beard, enabling him to leave the area.

Sherley said Cheeks-Beard, 29, turned himself in at the Leavenworth County Jail on Thursday.

Cheeks-Beard is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, violation of a drug tax stamp law and criminal damage to property, according to County Attorney Todd Thompson.

Pearson is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of a drug tax stamp law and possession of stolen property, according to Thompson.

As authorities searched for the suspects Wednesday, the Tonganoxie public schools were placed on what school officials called perimeter lockdown as a precaution.

