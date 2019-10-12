Advance voting begins Wednesday

Tuesday will be the last day people can register to vote for next month’s city and school board election.

County Clerk Janet Klasinski said voter registration will close at 5 p.m. that day.

Advance voting will begin Wednesday. Klasinski said people will be able to vote in advance at the County Clerk’s Office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Clerk’s Office is located at the Leavenworth County Courthouse, 300 Walnut St.

Klasinski said advance voting will end at noon Nov. 4, which is the day before the general election.

Candidates for local city offices and school boards will be on the ballot for the Nov. 5 election.

Klasinski said her office also will begin to mail out advance ballots to voters who have requested them.

Voters will be able to return the advance ballots through the mail. They also can drop them off at drop boxes that will be set up by the Clerk’s Office.

“The drop boxes will be open here at the courthouse or the Tonganoxie annex,” she said.

The county government’s annex is located at 725 Laming Road in Tonganoxie.

Klasinski said advance ballots also can be dropped off at polling locations on Election Day.

Klasinski is predicting an overall voter turnout of 15% in Leavenworth County. But she said turnout for the November election may be higher in Leavenworth and Lansing because there are more candidates on the ballot in these cities.

There are seven candidates for Leavenworth City Commission and seven candidates for Leavenworth Board of Education.

There also are a total of seven candidates for the Lansing City Council. And there are 12 candidates for the Lansing Board of Education.

Some races in the county will be decided by write-in votes including the Linwood mayor’s position which has no candidate listed on the ballot.

There also will be a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution on the ballot.

The amendment would eliminate an adjustment made to U.S. census numbers for military personnel and college students when drawing up districts for the Kansas Senate and House of Representatives.

